Business Matters Ep 12 – Luke Skinnader, Amelia Skinnader & Garrett Harte

For this week’s edition of Business Matters, Ciaran O'Donnell speaks to Luke and Amelia Skinnader who set up a company to produce a funky and unique range of bandannas for head piece lovers and cancer warriors after Amelia was diagnosed with cancer.

Ciaran is also joined by Garrett Harte, former editor-in-chief of Newstalk radio station and now managing director of Harte Media, to discuss the significant change in people’s consumption of audio content and the challenges facing the radio industry as it enters a new era.