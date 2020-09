A document, outlining a number of concerns relating to Buncrana, has been published.

The document, APE (Arts, Politics and the Environment) highlights what's been described as a lack of work being done on a number of outstanding issues in the town.

The lack of a leisure centre, the long awaited three school campus and the old Garda Station being sold off are just a number of key issues listed.

Tony Grant, who produced the document, feels there's not enough progress being made: