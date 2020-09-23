Almost 2,500 Covid tests carried out in Donegal in past week

Almost 2,500 Covid-19 tests have been carried out in Donegal in the past week.

At the recent sitting of the Regional Health Forum West, Councillor Gerry McMonagle raised concern that the health service in the county may not have the capacity to meet current demand and that there may be an issue with the availability of testing kits.

In the week from September 14th to September 20th 2,375 tests were conducted in Donegal.

Frank Morrison, Head of Social Care, CHO, Area 1 in responding to Councillor McMonagle confirmed that there is no shortage of testing kits but admitted the service is under pressure: