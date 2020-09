30 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal this evening.

Two more people have died with Covid-19 and there are 234 new cases across the country.

Of today's cases, 103 are in Dublin, 30 in Donegal, 22 in Galway, 21 in Cork, 13 in Wicklow, 12 in Louth.

While the rest are spread across 12 counties.

The death toll in the Republic now stands at 1,794.