Siobhán Coyle is to become the first female to referee an adult men’s championship final in Donegal.

The Fanad Gaels clubwoman is set to take charge of the Intermediate Championship final between Aodh Ruadh and Cloughaneely in O’Donnell Park at 4pm this Saturday.

Her clubmate Mark Dorrian is to referee the senior final in Ballybofey on Sunday.