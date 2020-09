An investigation has been launched after a vital piece of life saving equipment was stolen in Letterkenny at the weekend.

A defibrillator, located outside the Snug 39 at Oldtown, was discovered missing from its case yesterday.

The defibrillator had only been placed there a matter of weeks ago and follows a major fundraising campaign by local residents.

Owner of the Snug39 Declan Jordan has hit out at those responsible, and has described the incident as an attack on the entire community: