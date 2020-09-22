Male wanted in connection with early morning assault in Letterkenny

A male is wanted in connection with an early morning assault in Letterkenny.

The incident happened in the Long Lane area of the town in the early hours of last Tuesday morning.

Gardaí received a report from two females that they had been walking on the Long Lane in Letterkenny at approx. 6.20am on Tuesday last when they were approached by a male who approached one of the females and pushed her to the ground.

She sustained a minor injury to her knee as a result.

Neither of the females knew the male in question. The male was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black hoody. He travelled on foot in the direction of Letterkenny Town following the incident.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have observed this male to contact Gardaí on 074-9167100.