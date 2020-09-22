Victim kicked and dragged during weekend assault in Ballybofey

An investigation is continuing into a weekend assault in Ballybofey.

The incident happened at Main Street in the area of AIB bank on Sunday night at 10pm.

The male victim in question was struck across the head by another male and was thrown to the ground.

He was dragged out onto the Main Road where he was kicked a number of times to the head and body, sustaining various minor injuries as a result of the attack.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this assault to come forward and also to anyone particularly taxi drivers who may have had a dash cam and caught the incident on their footage to come forward. Gardaí may be contacted on 074-9167100.