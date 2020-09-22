Health expert believes Donegal should move to level 4 restrictions

Dublin, Louth, Waterford and Donegal should move to level 4 restrictions, with the rest of the country moving to Level 3 according to a health expert.

It comes as the 14-day incidence rate in those counties continues to rise, while nationally it stands at 70.4 percent.

Louth is now over 100, with Donegal and Waterford in the 90s with Dublin North West over 200.

Level 4 restrictions would mean no visiting other households, only 6 people can attend a wedding and gyms and leisure centres would be forced to close.

DCU Professor Anthony Staines believes this would help bring the virus under control: