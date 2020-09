Gardai are treating a weekend fire in Letterkenny as deliberate.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning at an apartment in Luí Na Greine in Oldtown.

The fire brigade attended at the scene. It is believed that the fire may have been started deliberately.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

Anyone in area who may have observed or heard anything that might assist with the investigation is being asked to contact Gardai in Letterkenny.