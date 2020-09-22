Gardai reissue appeal over weekend crash in Carrigart

Gardaí have reissued an appeal for information over a weekend crash in Carrigart.

The collision, involving three vehicles, happened on Saturday afternoon at 2pm in the Ballyohagan area.

The three vehicles involved were extensively damaged with the three drivers taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

Gardai are appealing to any other road users who were in that area around that time who may have witnessed the collision to come forward particularly anyone who has a dash cam. Gardaí in Milford may be contacted on 074-9153060.