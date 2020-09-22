Funding announced for Community Energy Projects in Donegal

A number of Donegal community energy projects are to receive funding under the Community Energy Grant Scheme.

The investment will deliver energy upgrades to nearly 1,500 homes and community and commercial buildings throughout the country.

Donegal projects include grants for deep retrofits to residential homes delivered by 3 housing associations, plus heating and lighting upgrades to non-residential buildings across the county including LYIT, Kerrykeel Community Centre and Donegal County House.

Donegal Green Party Chairman Michael White says it's a step in the right direction: