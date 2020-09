There are fears that a local road won't be gritted on time for motorists this winter.

The route between Kerrykeel and Glenvar is currently listed on option three, meaning the road won't be treated until after 8am each morning.

Donegal County Council say that its fleet is currently at capacity and the Winter Maintenance programme has already been agreed.

Local Cllr Liam Blaney says it's a busy route and it should be made a priority: