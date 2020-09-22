Donegal people need to double down on Covid fight – HSE

The Director of Public Health with HSE North West is urging people in Donegal to double down on their efforts in a bid to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases.

The HSE says that they are very concerned at the rising cases in Donegal with a high number of household transmissions reported in Lifford, Finn Valley and Letterkenny.

There is currently not a surge in cases among schools in the county.

Dr Anthony Breslin says communities across Donegal have put in an enormous effort already to contain the virus and it's vital that those efforts are not in vain: