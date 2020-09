This Sunday's Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship Final has been postponed.

Kilcar and defending champions Naomh Conaill were due to meet in Ballybofey but following a positive Covid test within the Kilcar side the final has been push out to a later date.

The Donegal CCC met this afternoon and confirmed the postponement.

The final has been refixed for Wednesday 7th October.

The other three championship games scheduled for this weekend are still on.