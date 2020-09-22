Calls for clarity as Donegal patients forced to travel for Covid test and procedure

It's emerged that some people in Donegal are having to travel as far as Dublin for a Covid test and then back again for a hospital procedure a matter of days later.

In recent weeks, a child and his mother had to travel from the North of the County to Sligo Hospital early in the week for a covid test and then back again a number of days later for a procedure.

In an another case, an older man also travelled from North Donegal to a hospital in Dublin for a covid test by public bus and taxi early in the week and then back again for a procedure.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn is calling on the HSE to urgently clarify why in both cases, the patients could not avail of a covid test in Letterkenny: