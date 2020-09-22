Calls for action on coastal erosion in North Inishowen

Serious concern has been raised once again over the extent of coastal erosion in North Inishowen.

There are fears that the issue will severely affect a number of local amenities in the years ahead, with Ballyliffin Golf Club already being impacted.

A report into erosion in the area was first commissioned back in 2016 and while it was completed almost a year ago, it has yet to be published or acted upon.

Local Cllr Martin McDermott says every relevant organisation must come together and come up with a plan to tackle the problem: