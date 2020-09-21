Ulster advising spectators not to enter pitches

Ulster GAA have reiterated the association's message that no spectators should enter the field of play following games.

Their statement comes in the wake of Dungannon's emotional win in the Tyrone Senior Football Championship final on Sunday.

Dungannon Clarkes' penalty shootout victory over Trillick was the club's first senior title in 56-years, prompting understandably wild celebrations among club members.

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster was among those to call on Ulster GAA to act on the scenes.