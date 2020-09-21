Two arrested following overnight cross border chase

Two people have been arrested following a cross border chase overnight.

A car failed to stop for the PSNI and it then crossed the border into Pettigo. The car was observed by the Donegal Town drugs unit.

It again failed to stop and entered private property causing substantial damage.

The car continued into fields where the two occupants abandoned it and fled on foot.

Both were arrested after a foot chase while the driver tested positive for cannabis.

The car was bearing false plates and the driver was disqualified.

The driver is to appear in Court this morning charged with number of offences.