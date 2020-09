The Road Safety Department at Donegal County Council is to carry out a safety survey on the Milford side of Ramelton at Coylin Court.

It follows major concern over the speed some motorists are travelling towards the village with ongoing calls for traffic calming measures to be installed there.

The Council is also liaising with the Gardai who have committed to monitor the situation closely.

Local Cllr John O'Donnell says it's important that measures be implemented there as a matter of urgency: