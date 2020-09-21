Solid racing for Richard Kerr at Oulton Park

Kilmacrennan's Richard Kerr had another strong showing at Oulton Park at the weekend in the fourth round of the British Supersport series at the BSB championships.

Richard qualified in 12th for the first Supersport race on a grid which included 5 former British champions and TT stars Micheal Dunlop and Lee Johnston along with North West 200 record holder Alaistair Seeley.

After the short 12 lapper, Richard finished 13th overall and 8th Supersport as the five bikes ahead of him where contesting the gp2 class. It earned him another 8 points.

Kerr would líne up on row 5 for Sundays feature race after setting the 13th quickest lap on race one just a second of pole setter Brad Jones.

The race was fast and furious from the flag and the top two riders in the championship soon pulled clear from the chasing group of 11 riders which included Kerr.

Richard finished in 12th overall and a fantastic 7th in Supersport after he got the better of former runner up in the championship Australian Ben Currie on the final lap.

The penultimate round of the championship takes place at Donnington Park GP circuit in two weeks time.