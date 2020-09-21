Over 9,000 hospitality jobs at risk in border region

A new report has found that as many as 9,700 drinks and hospitality jobs are at risk in the border region.

In the region which includes Donegal, Monaghan, Cavan, Leitrim and Sligo, accommodation and food service jobs make up 8.3% of all employment.

The report, commissioned by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland, shows that the region, is particularly exposed with 3,100 jobs in the 15-24 age group in jeopardy.

The group is calling on the government to deliver a package of support measures including a 15% reduction in excise tax on drinks to support the industry and minimise the risk of job losses.