McLaughlin delighted for former team-mate Bennett

Sam Bennett made Irish cycling history on Sunday by winning the Green Jersey at the Tour de France.

The icing on the cake was his final stage on the Champs-Elysees.

The Carrick-on-Suir rider followed in the footsteps of Sean Kelly by winning the Green Jersey.

Bennett became the first Irish man to win a major jersey at one of the three Grand Tours since Kelly won green at the Tour for the fourth and final time in 1989.

Bennett was crowned National Champion in 2019 when the Foyle Cycling Club host the event in Derry.

Ronan McLaughlin is a former team member of Bennett's, The Muff native says it's a special win for his friend...

Ronan added Sam rode brilliantly under extreme pressure...