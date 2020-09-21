Huge €15m investment announced for Bunbeg

West Donegal is to receive a major boost in the form of a multi-million euro investment in the Bunbeg area, announced today which includes the sale of Ostan Ghaoth Dobhair and the Seaview Hotel.

€15 million is to be invested by Bunbeg Revitalisation Limited as part of the Regeneration of Bunbeg project.

A 28 bedroom hotel, bar, restaurant and self-catering apartments are to be developed on the site of the former Seaview Hotel while a leisure and activity complex, luxury self-catering apartments and a bar and restaurant will be housed on the site of Ostan Ghaoth Dobhair.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says people can look forward to reaping the results of the work as early as Autumn 2021: