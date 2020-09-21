€690k allocated to Donegal for water services programme

Six housing estates in Donegal are to have water service issues resolved under a new tranche of funding.

Just over €690k has been made available to Donegal County Council this week under the new multi-annual capital investment programme.

Money is to be allocated to Donegal County Council, for works at Dromore Park, Killygordon; Beechwood Park, Convoy; Stone Park, Glenties; Doonan Court, Donegal Town and St. Jude’s Court & Hazelwood Drive, Lifford.

The announcement was made on Monday by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, under the multi-annual developer provided water services infrastructure resolution programme.

The full allocation to Donegal Projects is as follows:

Dromore Park, Killygordon €382,410

Beechwood Park, Convoy € 12,375

Stone Park, Glenties €. 7,875

Doonan Court, Donegal Town € 45,750

St Jude’s Court & Hazelwood Drive, Lifford €244,107