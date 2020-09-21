Dungannon’s long wait for title over – Manager Chris Rafferty

Dungannon won the Tyrone Senior Football Championship title on Sunday evening beating the holders Trillick in a dramatic penalty shootout.

The game finished 1-12 apiece after extra-time with the Thomas Clarke side taking the win 8-7 on spot kicks to lift the O'Neill Cup for the first time in 64 years.

With the Tyrone county chairman ready to call on a replay, and having missed an earlier penalty, corner-back Ciaran Baker slotted home the decisive penalty to win the game.

Speaking with Francis Mooney, Dungannon Manager Chris Rafferty said his side worked hard through the championship and got everything they deserve...

