Covid could halt Donegal Final

We are less than a week out from the 2020 Donegal Senior Football Championship Final but will the county showpiece go ahead.

Kilcar have confirmed the club have a positive case with a player but this may not be enough for the game to be put back as it depends on contacts with the player and testing numbers.

The Towney club are following HSE guidelines but as things stand the final is still going ahead.

Last weekend, a Donegal senior squad member tested positive and there is the possibility of more as they await results.

Depending on the outcome of results, the situation could also have an impact on the county final.

Along with Kilcar, Naomh Colmcille and Buncrana have confirmed they have implemented measures following Covid issues.