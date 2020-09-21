CCC confirm County Finals for this weekend

The Donegal CCC say this weekends Senior Football Final is going ahead this Sunday as planned.

They have confirmed testing for Covid-19 is on-going in two of the eight clubs involved in the fixtures listed for this weekend and they are monitoring the situation.

Kilcar confirmed on Monday one of their senior players tested positive but one result is not seen as enough for a championship game to be pulled.

The Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior Football Final is scheduled to throw in at 4pm Sunday in Ballybofey.

This weekend's championship fixtures..

Intermediate Championship Final

Saturday Sept 26th, Páirc O’Domhnaill, Letterkenny 16.00 Aodh Ruadh v Cloich Cheann Fhaola, Ref Siobhán Coyle



Junior Championship Semi-final

Saturday Sept 26th, Páirc Sean MacCumhaill, Ballybofey 19.30 Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn v Naomh Mhuire Conmhaigh, Ref TBC

Senior Championship Relegation Playoff Final

Sunday Sept 26th, Páirc Naomh Columba, Glenswilly 12.30 An Clochán Liath v Baile na nGalloglach, Ref TBC

Senior Championship Final

Sunday Sept 27th, Páirc Sean MacCumhaill, Ballybofey, 16.00 Cill Charthá v Naomh Conaill, Ref Mark Dorrian