Bundoran water supply to be impacted by works

Residents in Bundoran and the surrounding area are being advised that their water supply will be impacted tomorrow.

Essential works are being undertaken by Irish Water on a major water main in the town.

Repair crews need to replace a failed meter and the installation will be complete at 6pm tomorrow evening.

Some customers may not receive a full water supply for a further two to three hours after the water is switched back on and water returns to the network.

In a statement, Irish Water said it understands the inconvenience when an outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we carry out the installation and restore normal supply to impacted customers.

