21 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Donegal

21 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Donegal.

Nationally, 188 cases of the virus have been confirmed while no new deaths have been reported.

The total number of confirmed cases in Ireland is 33,121 and the death toll stands at 1,792.

Today, the Director of Public Health in the North West Region, Donegal County Council and Gardai jointly appealed to people in Donegal to act now to break the chains of transmission of Covid 19 in the county.

In a statement, the Cathaoirleach and Chief Executive of the Council, the Chief Superintendent and Dr Anthony Breslin say we are now at a critical juncture.

They are urging people to act as though they have the virus and maintain social distance and limit the number of close contacts in the coming days.