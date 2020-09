St Eunan's will play Setanta in the Donegal Senior Hurling Championship Final after they defeated Buncrana 2-17 to 0-14 at MacCumhaill Park.

Goals from Kevin Keeley and Conor O'Grady helped Tom Hennessy's side ease into the decider

Frank Craig reports for Highland Radio Sport...

After the game Frank spoke with St Eunan's boss Tom Hennessy...