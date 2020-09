Finn Harps played out a 1-1 draw with Shelbourne at Tolka Park on Saturday night.

Barry McNamee's goal on 53 minutes cancelled out Ciaran Kilduff's first half header.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan believes it was a game of two halves in which his side could have won but also could have lost.

Earlier today, Ollie Horgan spoke with Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport about Saturday's match and next weeks relegation six pointer against Cork City...