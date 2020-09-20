Shock in Donegal after death of two men in seperate beach incidents

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the drowning of a 45 year old man that occurred yesterday afternoon, Saturday 19th at Maghera Beach, Ardara.

The Irish Coast Guard Rescue 118 recovered the man at 2.30pm, he was taken to shore and transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead at 4p.m.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.

In a separate incident, Gardaí were made aware of a man, aged in his 70s, collapsing in the Rossnowlagh Beach area yesterday, Saturday 19th around 5:40pm.

It is believed members of the public assisted the man with a defibrillator, that was located on the beach, before emergency services arrived.