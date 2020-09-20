Gerard Gallagher wins Donegal 5k

Gerard Gallagher was the first past the finish line today at the Donegal 5K event in Letterkenny this morning.

The Finn Valley man finished in a time of 15 minutes and 11 seconds with Tir Chonaill AC's Martin Cunningham finishing just five seconds behind Gallagher.

Paddy Brennan of Finn Valley AC was third just two further seconds behind the Tir Chonaill AC man.

Letterkenny AC's Nakita Burke was the first female home setting a new personal best of 16 minutes and one second.

Patsy McGonagle has the wrap...