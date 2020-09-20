Finn Harps Underage Round-Up

Four of Finn Harps underage sides were in action this weekend, with wins coming for three of the sides.

The first of those wins came from the Under 13 side who defeated Sligo Rovers 2-0 at Finn Park.

Goalscorers for the Under 13 side were Conor McGranaghan and Seaghan McCormick.

The second win of the weekend came in a 4-1 win for the Under 19's against Longford Town with goals coming from Conor Black, Gabriel Aduaka and Joel Bradley-Walsh.

Finn Harps Under 15 played out a 2-2 draw at home to Cavan/Monaghan, with Sean Patton and Ethan McCafferty on the scoresheet for Harps.

The Under 17's recorded the third win of the weekend for Finn Harps underage when they defeated Longford Town at Bishopsgate.

Oisin Lynch, Dara Barron and Jamie Harris got the goals to help seal a good weekend for Finn Harps' underage sides.