Dungloe and Carndonagh to contest Donegal JHC Final

Dungloe and Carndonagh will meet in this years Donegal Junior Hurling Championship final after they defeated Setanta B and Aodh Rua, Ballyshannon respectively.

In their first year as a hurling club, Dungloe claimed a 2-16 to 0-16 win at O'Donnell park, with goals coming from Shaun McGee and Chris Boyle.

Carndonagh ran out 1-14 to 0-11 victors over Aodh Rua, Ballyshannon at MacCumhaill Park on Sunday with John O'Donnell finding the back of the net for Carndonagh.

Pauric Hilferty spoke with one of the Dungloe managers Cormac Hartnett on Sunday Sport...