Downings are into the Donegal Junior Football Championship final after they defeated Moville 1-10 to 0-07 in MacCumhaill Park.

Johnny McGroddy was top score on the evening, with five points, four of which came from frees whilst Keelan McGroddy scored 1-1 for Shane McClafferty and John Byrne's side.

After the game, Downing's joint manager John Byrne gave his thoughts to Ryan Ferry...