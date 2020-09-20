Arranmore lifeboat off service over positive Covid test

The RNLI ifeboat on Arranmore has been taken off service due to an extensive round of Covid19 testing.

The island's fire service is also affected while a music event due to take place this weekend was cancelled on medical advice.

There has been a high volume of tests carried out on the island after a person, thought to have returned from Europe, tested positive.

Confirming the news that the lifeboat had been taken off service, a spokesperson for the RNLI told Highland Radio:

Arranmore Island RNLI, off the coast of Donegal, undertook a lifeboat exercise earlier in the week. All RNLI standard operating procedures for Covid-19 were adhered to throughout the exercise, which involved no other vessels.

Unfortunately, one individual from the eight people present has since tested positive for Covid-19 and the lifeboat has now been taken off service.

A deep clean of the lifeboat, crew kit and station has been undertaken. All crewmembers with contact to the volunteer have been asked to self-isolate and the crew will be tested for Covid-19.

Arranmore Island RNLI is one of 46 RNLI lifeboat stations on the island of Ireland. The Coast Guard have been informed, as have the two flanking RNLI lifeboat stations.

Search and Rescue cover will be undertaken by other Search and Rescue assets in the area including RNLI lifeboat stations, the Irish Coast Guard and other declared assets.

Our priority is always for the safety of our lifeboat crew and we will not put them or the public at risk. Arranmore Island RNLI will resume service once it is safe to do so.