There are 396 new cases of Covid 19 in the Republic including 241 cases in Dublin.

There are no new deaths so the death toll remains at 1,792.

There are 36 new cases in Cork, 19 in Donegal, with 12 in Galway, 11 each in Meath and Kildare, 9 in Monaghan, 7 in Louth, 6 each in Clare, Offaly and Waterford and 5 in Wicklow.

The remaining 27 are spread across 11 counties. 70 per cent of cases are under the age of 45.