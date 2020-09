Rhys Irwin will be on the front row of the grid for the BSB Superstock 600 race at Oulton Park after qualifying third fastest today.

Rhys finished 0.174 seconds behind Ben Luxton who will start Sunday's race at the top of the grid.

Caolan Irwin will start from the second row of the grid, he finished fourth in qualifying, just 0.037 seconds behind his brother Rhys.