Ollie Horgan previews Finn Harps v Shelbourne

All eyes will be on Tolka Park on Saturday night as Finn Harps travel to the capital for the 7.30pm primetime kickoff.

Harps’ North West derby draw with Derry City saw the club climb above Cork City on goal difference. Ollie Horgan’s men were unlucky not to take all three points from the game and will take encouragement from Sunday’s performance.

Both teams come into the game with one league win apiece since the restart, with the home side's victory coming at the expense of Harps on August 4th. Shelbourne lost out 3-2 to Dundalk last weekend after a run of three straight league draws, including an impressive result away to league leaders Shamrock Rovers. The Reds currently sit four points above Harps in the table.

Finn Harps’ last victory at Tolka Park came all the way back in 2007. Then managed by current assistant manager Paul Hegarty, Harps came from behind to win 2-1 after a Shaun McGowan double. Harps went on to finish second in the First Division that season, gaining promotion after a playoff victory over Waterford.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan joined Kenny Harkin on Saturday sport to preview Saturday's clash...