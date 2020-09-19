NWRA member seeks clarity on European Structural Funds spending

A member of the North West Regional Assembly is seeking clarity on how and where the €1 billion European Structural Funds will be spent.

Councillor Patrick McGowan is calling on Donegal County Council to write to the Minister with responsibility for Public Expenditure and Reform to ensure the funding is managed and delivered by the NWRA.

It comes after the European Commission downgraded the North and Western region from a 'More Developed Region' to a 'Transition Region'.

Councillor McGowan says it is vital that governance of the funds is given to the NWRA in order to protect the region's economy: