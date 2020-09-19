Harps to host league leaders in FAI Cup

SSE Airtricity League First Division side Athlone Town will welcome Shelbourne in the Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-finals. 

Holders Shamrock Rovers will face a difficult trip to Ballybofey to face Finn Harps whilst Sligo Rovers will host Derry City. 

Bohemians, who secured a 1-0 win over Sligo Rovers this evening before the quarter-final draw at the Showgrounds, will welcome Dundalk in the last eight. 

Extra.ie FAI Cup Quarter-Final Draw

Athlone Town v Shelbourne
Bohemians v Dundalk 
Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers 
Sligo Rovers v Derry City 

