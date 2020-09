Glencar Celtic are through to the Ulster Junior Shield final after they beat Oldtown Celtic 2-0 in Ballyare.

Pajo Rafferty put Glencar ahead on 43 minute before Graham Cullen missed a penalty to put the Ballyboe side 2-0 to the good.

Rafferty then doubled Glencar's lead in the second half before Oldtown missed from the penalty spot.

Glencar will face QPS in the Ulster Junior Shield Final