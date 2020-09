A meeting is to be arranged between Glenties and Letterkenny Councillors in a bid to progress the long awaited Greenway from Burtonport to Letterkenny.

Some small sections have been done locally but there are fears that the project has lost a bit of momentum over the years.

Donegal County Council has agreed to facilitate a meeting to establish a concrete plan to move the greenway on.

Cllr Michael McBride says it's time to refocus: