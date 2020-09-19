Dublin enters level three of restrictions on Government’s roadmap

Dubliners are waking up to a raft of new restrictions after the county was moved to level three on the government's roadmap.

Many pubs and restaurants closed overnight, after being told they could only do takeaway food, or serve a maximum of 15 people outdoors.

There's extra restrictions on house gatherings and all organised indoor events have been banned.

Religious services have been told to move online with many communions and confirmations planned for this weekend cancelled.

The restrictions will last for three weeks.

However Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned even in a best case scenario there will be some restrictions for a while yet: