Finn Valley AC's Gavin McLaughlin has set a new Donegal discus record at the Ulster Throws event in the Finn Valley.

The Donegal record stood for 41 years before John Kelly broke it last week with a throw of 43.50 metres.

The Convoy man set a new record of 44.34 on Saturday, beating Kelly's throw by almost a full metre.

Patsy McGonagle has the wrap from today's athletics...