Donegal CCC postpone B Championships

The Donegal Senior B and Intermediate and B football championships have been postponed.

The CCC have taken the decision given the number of players working and travelling to Dublin to fulfil reserve fixtures.

They do not expect players to break the latest restrictions imposed in the Dublin area.

The CCC hope to play the B championships at another date while they will also monitor and review other on going competitions in the county.

They also intend to run the U21 football championship but again it is dependent on player numbers outside of the county.