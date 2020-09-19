Details of confirmed Covid-19 cases released per local electoral area

The Department of Health has started giving more local information on cases of Covid-19.

Details are being released per local electoral area in Donegal. The latest information covers the 14 days until September 14th. It does not include the large number of cases confirmed this week.

The figures show North Inishowen with less than 5 cases as well as South Inishowen with less than 5.

Milford with 6 cases (43.6 cases per 100k), Letterkenny with 17 (57.1 cases per 100k), Lifford/Stranorlar show 15 (57.9 cases per 100k), Glenties with less than 5 and Donegal with less than 5.

For a proportion of notified COVID-19 cases, location on the map may reflect their place of work rather than their home address.