Barry McNamee goal earns Harps a point at Shelbourne

Barry McNamee's goal on 53 minutes was enough to earn Finn Harps a 1-1 draw in Tolka Park.

Shelbourne took the lead on 33 minutes when Ciaran Kilduff headed home from a Georgie Poynton corner.

Harps battled back in the second half and found the net just eight minutes into the second half through Barry McNamee.

Neither side managed to find a winner in the remainder of the game although Shels had defender Luke Byrne sent off on 74 minutes.

Next up for Ollie Horgan's side is a game at home to the league's bottom club, Cork City.